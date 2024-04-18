IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Encounter With Younger Self; 'I Was Struggling To Get Beard' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prior to the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024, former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted moment with teammate Romario Shepherd. They stumbled upon a picture of Rohit at 20 years old, when he was just starting out in the Indian team. The match between PBKS and MI is set to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Mumbai Indians shared a video on social media, captioned "Bholi si surat, aankhon mein masti... Jab Hitman met 20-year-old Ro today."

In the video, Rohit amusingly reacted to his younger self, remarking on how he looked like a small boy struggling to grow a beard.

Currently placed eighth in the IPL 2024 points table with four points, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have won only two out of their six matches in the ongoing season. They hold a net run rate of -0.234 in the 17th edition of the IPL.

In their recent match against Chennai Super Kings, MI won the toss and elected to field first. Despite Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra's modest contributions, CSK posted a formidable total of 206/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and MS Dhoni's performances. In response, MI's chase, led by Rohit Sharma's century, fell short as they managed to score 186/6, losing by 20 runs. Matheesha Pathirana was the standout bowler for CSK, claiming 4/28.

Also Read:

Rohit Sharma denies T20 World Cup meeting rumours amid on going IPL 2024 season