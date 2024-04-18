'Those Who Oppose Ram Mandir, We Oppose Them': Congress' Jodhpur Candidate Faces Voters' Heat (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the political fervor intensifies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a video capturing a significant moment in Rajasthan has gone viral, shedding light on the sentiments of the electorate. In the heart of Jodhpur, a scene unfolded in a park that underscores the prevailing political dynamics and the enduring influence of emotive issues.

In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, Jodhpur's Congress candidate, Karan Singh Uchiyarda,

encountered unexpected resistance from voters. The video showcases

a critical juncture where the candidate faced vehement opposition from the electorate, echoing a resounding sentiment encapsulated in the chant: "Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them."

The Congress' Jodhpur constituency candidate

ventured into a local park in pursuit of votes, as seen in the viral video. Initially greeted with what appeared to be a warm reception, the atmosphere swiftly transformed as the crowd erupted into fervent chants of "Jai Shree Ram."

However, the defining moment arose when the electorate unequivocally voiced their stance: "Jo Ram Mandir ke virodhi hai, hum unke virodhi hain (Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them)." This emphatic declaration underscored the deep-seated significance of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in January this year.

Caught off guard by the unexpected backlash, the Congress candidate found himself grappling with the prevailing sentiment as public support appeared to sway towards BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP's Shekhawat clinched victory with 788,888 votes, defeating Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot by 274,440 votes. For the upcoming polls, Congress roped in Sachin Pilot loyalist Uchiyarda, with the hope of clinching this constituency.

The date of voting for Jodhpur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is April 25 (Phase 2). The date of counting and announcement of results is on June 4.

