Will Contest Election On The Issue Of Development: Narayan Rane

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Hours after his nomination from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliamentary constituency was announced, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said that he will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls over the issue of development.

"I will approach voters with the mission of 'Ab ki Baar 400 Paar' and also with the BJP's resolve to make the country developed, self-reliant, and speed up the overall development process of the country," he said in his first reaction.

The Union Minister faces a contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee and sitting MP Vinayak Raut.

Narayan Rane visited Varavade village and had the holy 'darshan' of Bhairavnath.

"We first visit the village deity for any work to be successful. Therefore, I sought the blessings of the village deity, Bhairavanath. I knew that I would get the nomination, and therefore, I had started campaigning in advance," he said.

Narayan Rane expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of MahaYuti after getting nominated.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said that his brother Kiran Samant has opted out of the fray to not create a rift in the MahaYuti.

He also said that he and his brother and the Shiv Sena will work hard for Narayan Rane's victory from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg constituency.

"The people of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg are with the Mahayuti. As the decision has been taken on Narayan Rane's nomination, the Shiv Sena functionaries will work for him," he said.