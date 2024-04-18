In First Phone Call With PM Modi, Spiti Villagers Thank Him For ‘Connecting Them To The World’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a hearty talk with the villagers of Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, which got connected to the rest of the country via telecom network for the first time.

The Gue village in Lahaul and Spiti district got mobile connectivity for the first time on Thursday. The occasion was marked by PM Modi dialing the villagers of Gue with whom he had a heart-warming conversation.

Elated and ecstatic over their 'new-found connectivity', the villagers expressed their gratitude to PM Modi, saying,“Thank you for connecting us to the world.”

A couple of villagers said their happiness knew no bounds when they learnt about mobile towers reaching their village.

A video of the conversation between PM Modi and the villagers of Spiti went viral soon after it landed on social media.

During the conversation, PM Modi also briefed them about the geographical challenges in bringing this project to fruition.

The villagers also invited PM Modi to pay a visit to their region, saying,“We will heartily welcome him.”

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, posted on X,“Earlier, Spiti residents had to travel 8 km to speak on phone, but now with mobile towers installed in the village, it is a new dawn for them.”