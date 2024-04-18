Ad Agency The Shipyard Buys Fahlgren Mortine

(MENAFN- PRovoke) COLUMBUS, OH - Ad agency The Shipyard has acquired Fahlgren Mortine, the Ohio-based integrated marketing firm that has belonged to Eastport Holdings since 2018.



Fahlgren Mortine, which started as a PR firm more than 60 years ago, will continue to operate as a brand. CEO Neil Mortine and president Marty McDonald will maintain their leadership roles.



Mortine also will serve as vice chairman of The Shipyard; Christine Turner will continue as president of Turner, a travel and lifestyle-focused

Fahlgren Mortine subsidiary. The deal is expected to close at the end of April.



“From the complementary nature of our services to the timing of this partnership, we are certain this is the right next move for Fahlgren Mortine,” Mortine said.“With a shared love for our community, bold national vision, and a commitment to keeping our people at the center of our work, we know the future is bright.”



The combined company will have a roughly 400-person staff across the country with expertise in industries including tourism, economic development, financial services, consumer products, technology and healthcare among others. Both companies are headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and share clients.





Fahlgren Mortine's revenue neared $40 million in 2022, according to PRovoke Media's global agency rankings .



Brand success comes from orchestrating creative across all paid, owned, earned and emerging media,” said The Shipyard founder and CEO Rick Milenthal.“Fahlgren Mortine is recognized as a leader in the industry. We are aligned with shared values, combined resources and a galvanizing mission of 'Engineering Brand Love' wherever audiences consume media.”



MENAFN18042024000219011063ID1108111299