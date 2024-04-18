Al Masaood Automobiles Announces Special Summer Promotions on Nissan Models

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, announced early exclusive summer offers inviting customers to seize the opportunity to purchase four beloved Nissan models at unbeatable prices until 20 July 2024.

Building upon the success of its Ramadan promotions, Al Masaood Automobiles is launching its summer campaign ahead of summer, empowering customers to explore and select from a distinguished lineup of Nissan models tailored to their preferences. Included in these enticing offers are these four Nissan models: the Pathfinder, Kicks, X-Trail, and Patrol. Customers can indulge in special deals featuring monthly instalment plans, comprehensive Al Masaood Automobiles service packages, and complimentary insurance for select models.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Summer is a time of adventure and new beginnings, and at Al Masaood Automobiles, we're excited to enrich this season with our latest summer offers following the huge success of our Ramadan campaign. Our curated deals are designed to provide value and elevate the driving experiences of our customers.”

Customers can enjoy the Nissan Pathfinder with monthly payments starting at AED 2,370, and the Nissan Kicks from AED 1,140 per month. For those interested in the Nissan X-Trail, monthly instalments begin at AED 1,869, while the Nissan Patrol is available from AED 3,625 per month.

Adding further to those offers, the Pathfinder and Kicks models come with one year of free insurance and a complimentary service package from Al Masaood for up to 60,000 kilometres or 3 years, whichever comes first. These promotions are part of Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to providing customers with competitive deals and reliable service.



MENAFN18042024004993011075ID1108111144