Calcutta HC Orders Second Post-Mortem Of BJP Youth Leader Found Hanging On April 26

Kolkata, May 1 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered to conduct a second post-mortem on youth BJP leader Dinobondhu Midya, whose body was found hanging at Moyna in East Midnapore district on April 26.

While passing the order, the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta noted that Midya's body was found hanging in a betel leaf storehouse at quite some distance from the floor, which was surprising.

Justice Sengupta said the second post-mortem should be conducted at the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata and the entire process should be video recorded. He said the investigation should be conducted under the direct supervision of the East Midnapore DSP.

Justice Sengupta also directed the investigating team to submit a progress report before his bench on May 7.

The district unit of the BJP has been saying all through that Midya's death was a clear case of murder, claiming that he was first killed and then his body was hung to make it look like suicide.

The family members of the victim claimed that Midya left this home on the evening of April 25. However, when he did not return till late at night, his family members tried to contact him but his mobile phone was switched off.