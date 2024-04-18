Workshop On Empowerment Of Gender-Based Violence Survivors Concludes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 18 (Petra) - The National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA) and the Danish Refugee Council concluded a workshop aimed at enhancing the capacity of the local working group to develop effective models for economic empowerment of survivors of gender-based violence.This group comprises various international and national entities, including the Ministries of Social Development and Health, the Department of Family and Juvenile Protection, the Jordan River Foundation, the Arab Women's Association, the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development, the International Medical Corps, the International Relief Committee, the Children's Villages Association, and the Family Health Care Institute, among others.The workshop, part of an innovative project on gender-based violence, focused on promoting the economic empowerment of survivors in humanitarian contexts through evidence-based approaches and local initiatives.Over three days, attendees engaged in advocacy techniques, support mobilization strategies, and training on gender-based violence prevention programs, along with discussions on unified national procedures for preventing and responding to violence cases in Jordan.