Manoj Tiwari Calls For Shifting Kejriwal From Tihar To UP's Dasna Jail Over 'Sugar Spike' Reports

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading an 'easy life' in the state government-run Tihar jail and called for his shifting to Dasna jail in Uttar Pradesh.

His remarks came on the back of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report that accused the incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister of 'deliberately' eating mangoes and sweets to spike his blood sugar levels and then make it a basis for his bail on medical grounds.

"Arvind Kejriwal, having lived in Sheesh-mahal is habituated to an easy life and that has not changed inside the Tihar jail. He is leading an easy life and devising strategies for his bail," said Manoj Tiwari.

Referring to reports of the jailed AAP convenor eating sweets and aalo-puri, Tiwari said that these foods are known to spike sugar levels, and he is 'doing it with a motive'.

He also said that since Tihar jail was run by the state government, he was getting all the 'facilities' and demanded that he be shifted to Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, the ED counsel opposed Kejriwal's plea for doctor consultations thrice a week due to rising sugar levels.

"Kejriwal is having mangoes, sweets and tea with sugar regularly, this was all for the purpose of seeking bail," ED counsel Zoheb Hossain told the court.

Meanwhile, the court has asked Tihar jail authorities to submit a report of the diet consumed by Arvind Kejriwal. The court has also asked Kejriwal's counsel to provide details of the diet, prescribed for the AAP convenor, as he suffers from Type 2 diabetes.