Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers From Friday; Ex-SAI Coach Feels Vinesh Will 'Struggle'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Former SAI coach Ajit Singh on Thursday said that Anshu Malik (57kg) has a chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics in women's category, whereas, Vinesh Phogat (50kg) will "struggle" at the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, starting from April 19 to 21.

Vinesh usually competes in the women's 53kg but has dropped down to the 50kg category since Antim Phangal has already secured a quota in the category.

Speaking to IANS, Ajit Singh said in the men's category, Aman Sehrawat (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) are strong contenders. However, he has no hope from the Greco-Roman wrestlers at the tournament.

“I have no hope from Greco-Roman, to be honest. In the women's category, Anshu can make it to the podium. While in men's, Aman and Deepak Punia, I feel, can get quotas for India. Vinesh Phogat, I don't think so, she will struggle,” said Ajit.

There will be a total of 36 Paris 2024 quotas on offer in 18 weight divisions in Bishkek. India has fielded seventeen wrestlers.

This qualifier will be the penultimate opportunity for Indian grapplers to secure a quota for the Summer Games. The World Qualification Tournament in Turkey, scheduled in May, will be the final wrestling qualifiers.

Indian squad:

Men's Greco-Roman: Sumit (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

Women's freestyle: Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Mansi (62kg), Nisha (68kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg)

Men's freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Sujeet (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Deepak (97kg), Sumit (125kg)

Where to watch: Live streaming on the United World Wrestling's (UWW) official website (10:00 AM onwards).