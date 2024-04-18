Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan Negotiate Investment Projects In Industrial Zones

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan have discussed investmentprojects in industrial zones, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency(EZDA), a meeting was held with a delegation headed by Deputy PrimeMinister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic ofTatarstan, Oleg Korobchenko.

Additionally, it is noted that the chairman of the board ofEZDA, Seymur Adıgozalov, briefed the delegation on the industrialzones run by the agency and the favorable investment opportunitiescreated here for entrepreneurs. Tatarstan businessmen were invitedto take advantage of business opportunities created in theindustrial zones.

Besides, the meeting discussed investment projects in industrialzones and prospects for cooperation between the Agency forDevelopment of Economic Zones and the Khimgrad Technopolis ofTatarstan.

To note, the Agency for Development of Economic Zones wasestablished as a state legal entity based on "Sumgayit ChemicalIndustrial Park" LLC by Decree No. 1257 of the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, "On Measures to ImproveManagement of Industrial Parks, Industrial Districts, andAgro-Parks," dated January 22, 2021.