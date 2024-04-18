EU Warns Anew Of Dire Consequences Of Attacking Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, April 18 (KUNA) -- An official of the European Union on Thursday warned anew of the humanitarian consequences of a prospected Israeli occupation's assault on Rafah in southern Gaza.

Josep Borrel, the EU High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the forecast attack on Rafah, where 1.7 million people are present, will be tantamount to a humanitarian catastrophe because these people will have no chance to defend themselves.

Borrel was speaking during a G7 ministerial conference, currently held on the island of Capri, scheduled to partly address slapping more sanctions on Iran in retaliation for its recent direct attack on the occupation entity of Israel.

He was alluding to buzzing rumors that Western powers have given a "green light" to Tel Aviv to carry out an all-out offensive on Rafah in exchange for shunning a plan to attack Iran or Iranian targets.

The EU official has emphasized that US President Joe Biden and leaders of the European nations have urged Israel to abstain from attacking Rafah.

The large number of Palestinians has gathered in Rafah as a result of the occupation's full-fledged attack on Gaza in retaliation for the October 7 attack by the Palestinian Hamas movement on a chain of Israeli settlements along Gaza's demarcation line. (end)

