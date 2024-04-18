Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Ma'an Public Hospital Expansion Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, Apr. 18 (Petra) - Minister of Health, Firas Hawari, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone of the Ma'an Public Hospital expansion project, funded at JD3.75 million from the decentralization budget, to enhance healthcare services in the region.The expansion will encompass the construction of a new facility housing outpatient clinics, a blood bank, warehouses, two analysis and radiology labs, and administrative offices spanning 5,000 square meters.Within the new outpatient clinics building, various specialized services will be provided, including heart, orthopedic, psychological, pediatric, gynecological, surgical, ophthalmic, and dermatology clinics, alongside internal medicine services.Hawari emphasized the ministry's commitment to its strategic plan aimed at upgrading and expanding healthcare infrastructure across the Kingdom, with a focus on enhancing service quality and recipient satisfaction.He remarked, "Despite significant progress achieved in recent years in infrastructure development, there remains much to be done, especially in replacing outdated facilities with modern ones to better serve citizens."Hawari commended the efforts of governorate councils in supporting healthcare projects and acknowledged Kuwait's support in funding hospital modernization and health center establishment initiatives.The event coincides with celebrations marking the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's ascension to the throne.