AND Efforts Lead To Drug-Related Arrests Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate's media spokesperson disclosed today that the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has addressed six cases across various regions of Jordan in recent days, resulting in the apprehension of seven individuals involved in drug-related activities, including dealers and smugglers.Among the cases was a significant operation in Ramtha, where an investigative team acted upon intelligence regarding two individuals storing substantial quantities of narcotic pills for distribution or smuggling within the country. After surveillance and confirmation of the information, the team apprehended the suspects and seized approximately half a million narcotic pills.In Mafraq, authorities received intelligence regarding a truck driver concealing a large cache of narcotic pills within the vehicle. Following verification, a driver of Arab nationality was detained, and a search of the vehicle uncovered 120,000 narcotic pills concealed within its mechanical components.Another operation in Mafraq targeted a known drug dealer, resulting in his arrest and the seizure of 20 blocks of narcotic hashish.Meanwhile, in Karak Governorate, law enforcement arrested a dealer found in possession of 3,000 narcotic pills and a quantity of narcotic hashish. Similarly, in Ma'an Governorate, a drug dealer was apprehended with 7,000 narcotic pills and a stash of narcotic hashish.Furthermore, in Western Balqa, authorities arrested an individual considered dangerous following intelligence indicating their involvement in the cultivation of narcotic marijuana seedlings. A raid on the suspect's premises led to the confiscation of quantities of narcotic marijuana seedlings.All individuals apprehended in these operations have been referred to the Public Prosecutor of the State Security Court for further legal proceedings.