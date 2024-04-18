Srinagar Woman Held For Cheating People By Posing As ATM Helper

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 18 (IANS) A woman was arrested in Srinagar on Thursday for cheating people by swapping their ATM cards, police said.

Srinagar police, in a post on X, identified the woman as "Zeenat, daughter of Gh Ah Pampori resident of Saraibala".

It said that she used to pose as help outside the ATM and cheat gullible citizens by swapping their ATM cards.

A case of theft and cheating has been filed against her at the Khanyar police station and 30 ATM cards, Rs 39,130, and gold items were recovered from her possession, the Srinagar police said.