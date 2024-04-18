In Chernihiv, 12 Victims Of Missile Attack Have Severe Injuries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chernihiv, 12 people injured in a Russian missile strike are in serious condition in hospitals.
The head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, said this on the air of the United News telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.
"As of 9 a.m., the search and rescue operation has been completed. We know about 18 dead. 78 people have sought medical care, 37 of them are in hospital. 12 people are in serious condition," Bryzhynskyi said. Read also:
Kuleba informs Japanese Foreign Minister about Russia's attack on Chernihiv
According to him, 28 apartment buildings - 419 apartments - were damaged, and one building was destroyed. Yesterday, gas, water, and electricity were restored in the city.
As reported, yesterday, April 17. Russia fired Iskander missiles at the center of Chernihiv.
MENAFN18042024000193011044ID1108110272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.