In Chernihiv, 12 Victims Of Missile Attack Have Severe Injuries

The head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, said this on the air of the United News telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"As of 9 a.m., the search and rescue operation has been completed. We know about 18 dead. 78 people have sought medical care, 37 of them are in hospital. 12 people are in serious condition," Bryzhynskyi said.

According to him, 28 apartment buildings - 419 apartments - were damaged, and one building was destroyed. Yesterday, gas, water, and electricity were restored in the city.

As reported, yesterday, April 17. Russia fired Iskander missiles at the center of Chernihiv.