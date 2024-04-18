Israeli Occupation's Drone Attack Kills Two In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 18 (KUNA) -- Two individuals were killed in a drone attack by Israeli occupation forces on Thursday in the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, according to a report from the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The report indicated that Israeli forces targeted the town square during the early hours of the morning using two drone-launched missiles, along with artillery shelling and extensive firing from heavy machine guns.

There was intense bombardment reported in the Marjayoun region, specifically targeting Al-Khiam and Kfarkela, carried out by the Israeli occupation forces employing military aircraft, drones, heavy artillery, and phosphorus munitions. Al-Khiyam experienced six airstrikes and was hit with over 100 artillery and phosphorus shells.

Artillery shelling also targeted the areas of Dermimas, the Litani River, Tallet Al-Aziyah, Tallet Al-Awaidah, and the Marjayoun Plain, during an extensive drone flight over the region.

The NNA also reported that Lebanese Resistance fighters targeted Israeli occupation forces in Al-Malikiyah and Al-Matula, resulting in casualties among the troops.

Since last October, following the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza, Lebanon has witnessed persistent daily military confrontations between Israeli forces and the resistance in the southern regions and along the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories.(end)

ayb











MENAFN18042024000071011013ID1108110069