Israeli Forces Arrest 30 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 18 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces initiated a widespread campaign of raids, searches, and arrests across the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem on Thursday, accompanied by confrontations in select areas, resulting in the apprehension of 30 Palestinian individuals.Concurrent clashes also erupted on multiple fronts, resulting in casualties among Palestinian residents.According to a statement released by the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the detainees were subsequently transferred for interrogation by occupation security services. Allegations against the detainees include purported involvement in and support of armed resistance activities against both occupation forces and settlers.The incursions primarily targeted various governorates of the West Bank, with a particular focus on refugee camps. Israeli forces conducted raids on numerous residences, conducting thorough searches and causing disruption, before subjecting occupants to extensive field interrogations following hours of detention.