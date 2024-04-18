Nikkei falls for third day in row amid Middle East tensions, profit-taking

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Japan's Nikkei index experienced its third consecutive day of decline, marking its descent below the 38,000-point threshold for the first time in two months. The index closed at 37,961.80 points, representing its lowest closing level since February 14. This downward trend has placed the index on track to register its most significant weekly loss since December 2022. Similarly, the broader Topix index also fell by 1.3 percent to 2,663.15 points.



Initially, the main index opened with a slight uptick, only to falter and relinquish its gains as caution prevailed among investors. Heightened tensions in the Middle East have significantly impacted market sentiment, contributing to the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty. Investor apprehension has been further compounded by profit-taking activities as companies prepare to announce their financial results.



Analysts note that investor caution has been particularly pronounced as Japan enters the peak season for corporate financial disclosures. Major companies like Advantest, a leading manufacturer of chip testing equipment, are slated to unveil their earnings next week. Kenji Abe, an analyst at Daiwa Securities, highlighted the market's vulnerability during this period, citing a discernible weakness as companies provide guidance for the upcoming fiscal year. This anticipation of corporate announcements has prompted some investors to engage in profit-taking maneuvers ahead of the results season.



The confluence of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the onset of corporate earnings announcements has injected a sense of uncertainty into Japan's stock market. Investors remain cautious amid the evolving situation in the Middle East, while also closely monitoring the performance and guidance provided by major corporations. As market participants navigate these dynamics, the Nikkei index continues to grapple with downward pressure, signaling a period of heightened volatility and strategic decision-making among investors.

