ASEZA Warns Of Impending Dust Wave

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 18 (Petra) - The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) issued a cautionary notice regarding an impending dust wave originating from northwestern Egypt, expected to impact the Aqaba Governorate within the next few hours.In a statement released on Thursday, ASEZA highlighted that the anticipated dust wave is poised to elevate the levels of suspended dust particles in the atmosphere.The prevailing winds accompanying the wave are anticipated to fluctuate between moderate to active intermittently.In light of these conditions, ASEZA has urgently advised residents of Aqaba to exercise caution by closing windows and refraining from outdoor activities as a preventive measure to safeguard public health.This advisory particularly applies to individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma.Emphasizing its commitment to ensuring public safety, ASEZA underscored that its environmental commission remains vigilant in monitoring the evolving situation.As part of its proactive approach, ASEZA has already implemented precautionary measures, including the reduction of operational loads within industrial facilities.