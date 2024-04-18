Ukrainian Forces Destroy 13 Enemy Shahed Attack Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Defense Forces have destroyed all 13 Russian Shahed-131/136 combat drones.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
On the night of April 18, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). Read also:
Death toll from Russia's Apr 17 missile attack on Chernihiv
rises to 18
All 13 drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of Thursday, Russians launched combat drones in an attempt to damage critical infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
MENAFN18042024000193011044ID1108109890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.