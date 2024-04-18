Ukrainian Forces Destroy 13 Enemy Shahed Attack Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Defense Forces have destroyed all 13 Russian Shahed-131/136 combat drones.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

On the night of April 18, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Death toll from Russia's Apr 17 missile attack onrises to 18

All 13 drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of Thursday, Russians launched combat drones in an attempt to damage critical infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.