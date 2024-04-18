Indonesia Evacuates People From Regions Close To Raging Volcano

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 (KUNA) -- Indonesian authorities have scrambled to evacuate thousands of people from regions close to the raging volcano, Mount Ruang, that spilled scorching lava and debris several times over the past hours.

According to the Indonesian rescue authority, people have been hurriedly evacuated, since last night, due to falling debris, scorching materials, and rocks from the volcano. They said that at least 11,000 people had already been moved from the nearby area including the remote island of Tagulandang, populated by 20,000 people.

The authorities have already warned that the tossed debris and huge amounts of lava may cause a tsunami.

The volcano erupted at least four times in the last 48 hours, and authorities had to shut down the international Manado Airport.

Indonesia, an archipelago, frequently witnesses volcano eruptions. (end)

