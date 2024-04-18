Data shows Apple loses best phone creator place to Asian opponent

(MENAFN) Preliminary data from the research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has revealed that Samsung has surpassed Apple to reclaim its position as the world's leading smartphone maker. This shift marks a reversal from the previous year when the South Korean tech giant lost the top spot to its United States rival.



According to IDC's data, Apple experienced a decline in smartphone shipments by approximately 10 percent during the first quarter of 2024. This decrease has been attributed to heightened competition from Asian manufacturers. In contrast, Samsung's sales growth saw a slight decrease of 0.7 percent, but the company appears to be in a stronger position overall compared to recent quarters.



The IDC report highlights that Samsung's market share in the first quarter of 2024 stood at 20.8 percent, surpassing Apple's 17.3 percent. Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Transsion, and OPPO follow closely behind Samsung and Apple to round out the top five smartphone manufacturers.



Overall, global smartphone shipments saw a 7.8 percent year-on-year increase in the first quarter of 2024, according to IDC. This growth underscores the continued demand for smartphones worldwide, despite fluctuations in market leadership.



Apple's decline in sales comes after a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 when it surpassed Samsung to become the world's leading phone maker. However, Samsung's resurgence signals a competitive landscape where market leadership is subject to dynamic shifts influenced by factors such as product innovation and consumer preferences.

