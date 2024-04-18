Data shows selling of low-alcohol beverages increases in Russia

(MENAFN) Recent data released by Russia's national alcohol and tobacco regulator indicates a notable shift in the country's alcohol consumption habits, with sales of low-alcohol beverages experiencing a significant surge in the first quarter of 2024. Contrary to the traditional dominance of vodka, low-alcohol drinks with up to 9 percent alcohol content emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories, with an 8.2 percent year-on-year increase in sales compared to just 1.6 percent growth for vodka during the same period.



Despite vodka's historical significance, its total sales volume was surpassed by low-alcohol alternatives, signaling a changing trend in consumer preferences. While 18.37 million decaliters of vodka were sold between January and March, sales of low-alcohol drinks reached 4.59 million decaliters, reflecting a growing demand for lighter alcoholic options.



The surge in low-alcohol beverage sales was accompanied by robust growth in other categories as well. Sales of beverages like whiskey and gin surged by 18.8 percent, while 'cognacs', referring to types of brandy, saw a 9.6 percent increase in sales volume. Wine maintained its popularity, with 13.25 million decaliters purchased in the first quarter.



Overall, sales of alcoholic beverages stronger than beer witnessed a 5.4 percent year-on-year growth, totaling over 56 million decaliters. Industry experts attribute this growth not only to increased consumption but also to measures taken against illegal production and sales of spirits. Additionally, shifts in Russian tourism habits, with more people vacationing domestically, have led to increased alcohol purchases within the country, contributing to the overall sales volume surge.

