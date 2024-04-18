DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award 2024

Application is Now Open until 26 June Broadening Horizons and Inspiring Innovation

Embracing Young Talent's Fresh Perspectives for Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2024 - Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) since 2005 and supported by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor, Hong Kong Design Institute and the School of Design of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University as Sponsors, the 'DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award' (DFA HKYDTA) which has been supporting the growth of Hong Kong young designers, and hence facilitating the development of the design industry in Hong Kong, is now open for 2024 edition's applications until 26 June 2024







Left: Willy Lam (Awardee 2020) Studied at Architectural Association School of Architecture, UK

Right: Melody Siu (Awardee 2021) Worked at IF_DO, UK & MLA+, the Netherlands

Over the course of more than a decade, the DFA HKYDTA has acknowledged and honoured over 220 exceptional young designers from Hong Kong, recognising their remarkable design talents. Under the programme, the awardees will receive a sponsorship of up to HK$500,000, enabling them to embark on an enriching international journey. Through the programme, awardees will have the opportunity to expand their horizons by either undertaking 6 to 12 months of work experience in renowned design companies or pursuing further academic studies for 6 to 18 months at renowned institutions in related fields outside Hong Kong.

'Design has the power to shape our world and inspire positive change. In our unwavering dedication to nurture and empower the next generation of design leaders, the 'DFA HKYDTA' proudly honours the innovative spirit of emerging design talent from Hong Kong. Through the award, we showcase Hong Kong's commitment to fostering design excellence. It serves as a dynamic platform for young designers to push boundaries and expand their global reach. We are confident that their fresh perspectives and unique ideas will elevate the Hong Kong design industry to unprecedented heights, solidifying Hong Kong's position as a thriving hub for creative innovation,' said Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC.

Online Application Details

Application period:

18 April 2024 (9:00 am) 26 June 2024 (5:00 pm) (Hong Kong time)

Online application:





Application Requirements

Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 to 35, who are (1) designers with relevant working experience; or (2) 2024 design graduates with Higher Diplomas, Associate Degrees, Bachelor's or Master's Degrees from accredited local educational institutions; or (3) 2024 design graduates with Master's Degrees obtained from accredited educational institutions outside Hong Kong, and Bachelor's Degrees completed locally under accredited local educational institutions. Every applicant needs to be nominated by a design-related organisation or professional.

Judging Criteria

A judging panel comprised of locally and internationally recognised professional designers and experts will assess the candidates based on their (1) potential contributions to the design and innovation development in Hong Kong; (2) personal aspirations, talents and achievements in specific fields with potential for continuous development; (3) effectiveness of communication and presentation skills; (4) portfolio of design works; and (5) proposals of working or studying outside Hong Kong.

Hashtag: #dfaawards The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award' dfaawards) Established in 2005, the DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award', one of the programmes of 'DFA Awards' organised by Hong Kong Design Centre, aims to support and nurture Hong Kong's up-and-coming designers and design graduates aged 18 to 35. Awardees may receive sponsorship to work in renowned design companies or study in institutes outside Hong Kong to unleash their potential and contribute to Hong Kong's design and creative industries upon their return.

About Hong Kong Design Centre () Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in leveraging the city's East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.

To achieve our goals we:



Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design Promote excellence in various design disciplines About Create Hong Kong () Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors Hong Kong Design Centre to organise 'DFA Awards' and other project, to promote Hong Kong design.

Disclaimer: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

