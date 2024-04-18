Ukraine's PM, IMF Head Discuss Seizure Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva have discussed the seizure of Russian assets and their use for Ukraine's needs.

Shmyhal said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

The meeting between the two took place as part of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings.

Shmyhal thanked Georgieva for close cooperation in matters of financial support, including as part of the $16 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

"This year, we have already received three tranches. Ms. Georgieva noted the effective work performed within the program. We are counting on the same successful results for receiving the fourth tranche," he said.

Shmyhal and Georgieva also discussed economic recovery and the steps that the Ukrainian government is taking in this direction.

"I also emphasized the importance of confiscating Russian assets and using them for the needs of our state. We are working with partners to create a respective international mechanism," he said.

Shmyhal thanked Georgieva for her efforts to support Ukraine and Ukrainians.

