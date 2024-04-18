               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar, Republic Of Uganda Discuss Cooperation Between Both Countries


4/18/2024 3:02:35 AM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with the Third Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda H E Rukia Nakadama, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

