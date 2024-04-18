Russian tycoons score fractional triumph on EU sanctions

(MENAFN) In a recent ruling, the European Union Court of Justice delivered a partial victory to Russian banking magnates Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, ordering their removal from the European Union's 2022 sanctions list imposed in response to the Ukraine conflict. However, subsequent restrictions against the billionaires will remain in effect, underscoring the complexities of international sanctions and legal proceedings.



The court's decision overturned the original imposition of sanctions by the European Union Council against Fridman and Aven, who are co-founders of Alfa Bank, Russia's largest private lender. The restrictive measures, enforced from February 2022 to March 2023, were justified by allegations that the billionaires supported actions undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.



In its statement, the Luxembourg-based court acknowledged that Fridman and Aven successfully contested the reliability and credibility of the evidence presented by the European Union Council. The court concluded that the reasons provided for their inclusion on the sanctions list were insufficiently substantiated, leading to the decision to overturn the initial sanctions.



However, despite the court's ruling, subsequent restrictions against Fridman and Aven will remain in force. The European Union Council revised its criteria for imposing sanctions on Russian business figures in March 2023, allowing for the blacklisting of individuals involved in economic sectors that provide significant revenue to the Russian government. As a result, the council re-imposed restrictive measures on Fridman and Aven, pending the outcome of their separate appeal against this action.



Fridman and Aven, whose fortunes are estimated at USD13.1 billion and USD4.3 billion respectively according to Forbes, continue to navigate the complexities of international sanctions and legal challenges. The ruling highlights the intricate legal and diplomatic processes involved in sanction regimes, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and dynamics in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

