Syrskyi, Cavoli Discuss Battlefield Situation In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi has held a conversation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, commander of U.S. European Command General Christopher Cavoli.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook .

"I had an important conversation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, commander of U.S. European Command General Christopher Cavoli," Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi informed Cavoli about the battlefield situation and Ukraine's immediate needs, in particular modern air defense systems, artillery and ammunition, as well as heavy armored vehicles.

They also discussed the strengthening of military and technical cooperation with the United States and other allies, the bolstering of Ukrainian air defenses, and the replenishment of ammunition. They exchanged views on the tactical situation on the battlefield.

"I thanked the U.S. and NATO partners for their support to Ukraine, especially in the areas that today have the greatest impact on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," Syrskyi said.