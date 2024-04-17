LS Polls: HM Amit Shah To Campaign In Gujarat, BJP Chief Nadda To Visit Assam Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for the BJP in Gujarat on Thursday. He is scheduled to hold three roadshows and a public meeting in the state.

The Home Minister will hold roadshows in Ahmedabad's Sanand and Vejalpur at 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. respectively, and in Gandhinagar's Kalol at 10:15 a.m. He will also address a public meeting in Vejalpur at around 8:00 p.m.

Home Minister Shah is the BJP's candidate for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will campaign in Assam on Thursday. He will address public meetings in Kokrajhar at 11:50 a.m., Udalguri at 1:45 p.m., and Dudhnoi at 3:40 p.m.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings in Kerala on Thursday. He is scheduled to hold public meetings in Kannur at 12 noon, Palakkad at 1:45 p.m., and in Kottayam at 3:30 p.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address election rallies in Bulandshahr at 1:45 p.m., Meerut at 3:05 p.m., and in Ghaziabad at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

* Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Baramati candidate Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) are slated to file their nominations and hold rallies in Pune on Thursday. The rallies will be attended by senior leaders from Mahayuti and MVA. Baramati will go to the polls on May 7.

* PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) senior leader Main Altaf will file nominations for J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

* Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini will hold a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Faridabad on Thursday at 9.30 a.m.

* RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will hold a public outreach programme through 'Shakti Rath Yatra' in various areas of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Thursday.

* Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Om Birla will hold a public outreach programme in Rajasthan's Keshoraipatan assembly constituency on Thursday.

* Congress leader Jignesh Mevani will campaign for party candidates in Churu, Sikar and Barmer Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan on Thursday.