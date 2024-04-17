What Is Endometriosis? Why Do Women Feel Comfortable Talking About It? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Endometriosis is a common yet often misunderstood condition that affects approximately 14% of women of reproductive age worldwide. Despite its prevalence, a shroud of silence surrounds this debilitating illness, leaving many sufferers without the support and understanding they desperately need. It's time to dismantle the stigma and raise awareness about endometriosis to ensure that those affected receive the attention and care they deserve.

What exactly is endometriosis?

It's a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain, inflammation, and a host of other symptoms. The uterus' exterior, the fallopian tubes, the ovaries, and other pelvic organs all include this tissue. The symptoms vary widely among individuals, ranging from debilitating pain during menstruation or intercourse to no symptoms at all. This variability often leads to delays in diagnosis and treatment, compounding the physical and emotional toll on sufferers.







The societal taboo surrounding discussions of reproductive health has contributed to the silence surrounding endometriosis. Many women feel uncomfortable talking about their symptoms or seeking help due to fear of judgment or embarrassment. Consequently, they may suffer in silence, unaware that there are treatments and support available to help manage their condition.

For those experiencing symptoms such as chronic pelvic pain, painful periods, or infertility, it's crucial to consult with a healthcare provider for early diagnosis and intervention. This proactive approach can make a significant difference in managing the condition and improving quality of life.

What is the freshly authorised endometriosis medication Ryeqo?

Ryeqo, a newly approved medication designed explicitly for endometriosis. The three active components in Ryeqo are norethisterone, estradiol, and relugolix. These components work together to regulate the levels of estrogen and progesterone in the body, alleviating the symptoms of endometriosis. While Ryeqo is not the first medication for endometriosis, it offers a new option for those who may not have found relief with existing treatments.

Understanding how to take Ryeqo properly and what precautions to take is important. The medication is a once-a-day tablet that can be taken with or without food, preferably at the same time each day. To minimize potential side effects, it's recommended to start taking Ryeqo within the first five days after the start of your next period. However, it may not be suitable for everyone, especially those taking certain medications or with specific health conditions.







While Ryeqo offers a promising option for managing endometriosis, it's worth noting that it may come at a cost. Discussing the potential benefits and risks with your healthcare provider is essential to determine if Ryeqo is the right choice for you.

In addition to medical treatment, support networks and resources are available for those living with endometriosis. Online communities, support groups, and advocacy organizations offer valuable information, guidance, and a sense of solidarity for individuals navigating the challenges of this condition.

In conclusion, raising awareness about endometriosis and breaking the silence surrounding it are crucial to providing better support and understanding for those affected. With advances in medical treatment like Ryeqo and the support of communities and healthcare providers, we can offer hope and relief to those living with this often-overlooked condition.



Dr. Sameena H, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore