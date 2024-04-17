Defense Forces: Russians Reduce Number Of Attacks In East By One Third

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, our defenders repelled 19 attacks in the Bakhmut direction and 20 in the Novopavlivka direction, compared to 33 and 30 combat engagements recorded the day before.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of troops, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, Ukrinform reported, citing Armyinform .

"There were attempts to break through various bypass routes on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar. All attempts were repelled," said Voloshyn.

He noted that the enemy uses small assault groups, often on all-terrain vehicles, which try to quickly land infantry in trenches and return for reinforcements. The situation remains difficult but under the control of the Defense Forces.

As reported, the enemy continues to use barrier detachments in the Bakhmut direction.