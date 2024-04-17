US To Supply More Wheat To Iraq?

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani has received the President of the U.S. Wheat Council, Mr. Vince Peterson, and his accompanying delegation.

They discussed future cooperation in supplying wheat to Iraq of the highest quality and at suitable prices, aiming to produce flour beyond the uses of the ration card. The government has worked to secure and enhance its strategic reserves, primarily relying on Iraqi wheat.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the ongoing cooperation with the Wheat Council, commending its efforts in facilitating contracts with the Ministry of Trade and providing wheat during a time when Iraq needed substantial quantities to enhance its food security. He also expressed the government's commitment to continuing cooperation with specialized American companies to produce flour for the local market and reduce reliance on imports. Additionally, the government remains dedicated to supporting farmers and the private agricultural sector in Iraq to strengthen food security.

The Prime Minister assured that the government would overcome all obstacles to advance cooperation with American companies in supporting this project, meeting the local market's flour needs, and planning future exports by investing in the productive capacities of local mills, many of which are currently underutilized.

Mr. Peterson expressed his anticipation for further cooperation and future work, noting that the U.S. Wheat Council has worked with Iraq for decades under a memorandum of understanding. He also expressed pride in the partnership with Iraq.

(Source: PMO)

