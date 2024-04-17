Gaza Gov't Media Office: Israel Killed 520 Palestinians In Al-Nuseirat Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- The government media office in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation forces committed a crime against humanity in the areas of Al-Maghraqa, Al-Zahraa, and the new camp north of Al-Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, killing 520 martyrs, wounded and missing, and more than 13,000 housing units within a week.The office pointed out in a press statement on Wednesday, that the destruction of the occupation in North Nuseirat during a week affected 14 towers, residential buildings, and dozens of houses for displaced people who were displaced by the occupation under the threat of bombing and killing.