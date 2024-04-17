Enemy Launches Airstrike On Beryslav In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces carried out an airstrike on the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, late on Wednesday, April 17.

The region's military administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This evening, the Russian army carried out an airstrike on Beryslav. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the peaceful city," the post said.

The airstrike damaged an administrative building. A 67-year-old local was injured. He suffered a concussion. Doctors provided medical assistance to the man.

Earlier reports said that the number of people killed in Wednesday's missile attack on Chernihiv had increased to 17.