DJI-Kuwait Announces Aerial Photography Competition Winners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The DJI-Kuwait company announced Wednesday the aerial photography competition's winners in a ceremony held at Salwa Al-Sabah hall in Salmiya and attended by Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Saad Al-Azmi.

This edition, held under the patronage of Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, included participation of all Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and photos were taken only in these states to highlight their seas, lands and skies' beauty.

Top ten photographers qualified in the competition, which involves more than 1,000 photos in three categories.

In the black and white category, Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Aidy won excellence award, Oman's Ahmad Al-Tawqi won the first place prize followed by UAE's Salem Al-Awadhi and Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Said respectively.

In the wildlife category, Qatar's Azzam Al-Manaie has excellence award, while Oman's Humoud bin Hamel won the first place prize, Oman's Al-Tawqi came second and Kuwait's Mahdi Gholoum ranked third.

In the cities section, Kuwait's Mohammad Al-Qattan had excellence award, and Qatar's Ali Said el-Din came first, Oman's Qassem al-Farsi won the second place, while Kuwait's Mohammad al-Sultan obtained the third position.

The company is pioneering across the globe in manufacturing and developing commercial drones for aerial photography and videography.

It is one of the largest competitions in the Gulf and Arab world in terms of the value of awards and the number of participants. (end)

