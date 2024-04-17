Azad Opts Out Of Anantnag-Rajouri Seat

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad will not contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir, his party said on Wednesday.
DPAP's provincial president, Kashmir, Mohammad Amin Bhat said the party has now decided to field its leader Mohammad Saleem Parray from the seat.ADVERTISEMENT
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference senior leader Mian Altaf are contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat.
“Azad will not contest the elections (from Anantnag-Rajouri seat),” Bhat told reporters in Anantnag.
“A meeting took place with Azad and it was decided that advocate Saleem Parray will be the DPAP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat,” he added. Read Also Poll Campaign In J&K Heats Up: Omar Dares Azad To Contest Against Him Azad Hits Back, Calls Omar A 'Tourist'
The DPAP leader said Azad has some reasons not to contest - without divulging those reasons.
“He gave some reasons (in the meeting) and then we took a decision on fielding Parray from the seat,” Bhat said.
On April 2, the DPAP announced that Azad will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.“Today the core committee of DPAP met and we have decided that (party president) Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Anantnag-Rajouri seat,” DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin had said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17042024000215011059ID1108107778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.