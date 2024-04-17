Kuwait Presents Vision, Vital Projects For British Investors - Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba bin Shaibah

LONDON, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait presented in a panel discussion in London on Wednesday its vision, vital projects, and the opportunities it offers to foreign investors, in an effort to attract British private sector's investors.

In remarks to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to the UK, Bader Al-Awadhi, noted that he presented, during a roundtable discussion panel hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, a brief of Kuwait's vision and its vital projects.

The ambassador called on British companies to contribute, participate and invest in the projects available in Kuwait, he added.

He pointed to the interest of the attendees and their satisfaction with the information he presented and their keenness to learn about the investment opportunities available in Kuwait.

For his part, Secretary-General and CEO of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, Bandar Redha, praised the opening of the discussion with Ambassador Al-Awadhi in a transparent manner about clarifying the basic points of investment opportunities in Kuwait, as he referred to 26 projects for the period 2024-2025.

Chief Strategy Officer at the Gulf Energy Company in Kuwait, Paul McKay, said that the discussion panel reviewed the investment opportunities available in several sectors, especially infrastructure, energy, oil and gas. (end)

