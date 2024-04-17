Kuwaiti Taekwondo Team Clinch 11 More Medals At GCC Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's male and female taekwondo players continued victories at the First Youth GCC Games adding 11 medals to their tally on Wednesday.

Kuwait's tally of medals rose to 27 - eight gold, eight silver and 11 bronze on the second day of the games.

Of the 11 new medals, Abdulaziz Emad clinched a gold, Othman Al-Enzi, Khaled Talal, Abdul-Rahman Al-Oseimi, Hoda Al-Amar, Fatema Hani, Shahd Al-Ajmi and Hawra Al-Damkhi won silver medals each, and Youssef Al-Shemmeri, Rakan Al-Ajmi and Othman Talal won bronze each.

Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, vice-president of Kuwait Olympic Committee and head of the country's mission to the games, welcomed the achievements of the taekwondo team so far, wishing the other teams of the country follow suit.

Sheikh Mubarak thanked, in a press statement, the UAE for hosting and neatly organizing the games.

President of Kuwait Taekwondo Federation Hani Al-Mershad took pride in the results made by the national team in the first two days of the games, saying that the results signal that taekwondo bears great promise as a popular game for Kuwaiti youth.

The First Youth GCC Games opened yesterday and continues until May 2 with 210 players from the GCC member states vying for medals in 19 competitions. (end)

