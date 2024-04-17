Kuwait Lose Against Vietnam 1-3 In AFC U23 Asia Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait soccer team lost 1-3 against Vietnam in the AFC U23 Asia Cup Group D opener held at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

In the first half of the game, Vietnam's Van Tung Nguyen secured the opener in the overtime while Kuwait's Solaiman Al-Awadhi netted the equalizer later, ending the half 1-1.

In the second half, Vietnam's Vi Hao Bui netted two other goals in the 47th and 76th minutes, ending the game in favor of them with three points.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the same group as Uzbekistan's Jasurbek Jaloliddinov and Ulugbek Khoshimov netted in the 11th and 83rd minutes respectively.

Vietnam top the group with three points, Uzbekistan come second by goal difference, Kuwait rank third and Malaysia come at the bottom.

On Thursday, Indonesia will meet Australia, while Jordan will play against Qatar in the Group A competition.

The championship kicked off Monday in Qatar with 16 teams, and it will last until May 3. (end)

