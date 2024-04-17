Shura Council Participates In Meeting Of Arab Parliament's Palestine Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council on Wednesday, April 17, participated in the meeting of the Palestine Committee in the Arab Parliament.

Member of the Shura Council and Member of the Arab Parliament HE Sheikha bint Youssef Al Jufairi, represented the Council at the meeting.

Held at the Arab Parliament headquarters in Cairo, the meeting discussed the developments in Palestine and the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

The meeting also approved a draft resolution on the situation in Palestine, to be presented at the Arab Parliament session slated for Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, HE Sheikha bint Youssef Al Jufairi said that the war on Gaza has exposed the true face of West, which for decades has praised the values of human rights and denounced their violation, but did not see the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people as a reason to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Her Excellency also pointed out that the humanitarian aid provided by the State of Qatar to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is a moral and humanitarian obligation, and it is also a continuation of the humanitarian and development support provided by the State to improve living conditions in Palestine.

For his part, Member of the Shura Council and Member of the Arab Parliament HE Salem bin Rashid Al Muraikhi participated in the meeting of the committee concerned with developing joint Arab action its mechanisms in the Arab Parliament, which touched on ways to enhance joint Arab action and discussed the mechanisms to achieve this.



