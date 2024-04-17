Manipur Leader Expelled By BJP, Rejoins Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, April 17 (IANS) Just two days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Manipur's ruling BJP on Wednesday expelled party leader E. Dwijamani Singh for six years.
A BJP statement said that Singh, who belongs to the Hiyanglam Mandal of the party, was expelled for "violation of party's rules and regulations".
A former Congress MLA, Singh soon after his expulsion, returned to the party, which he quit in 2022 after being denied a ticket for the Assembly elections.
State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Inner Manipur Lok Sabha candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam welcomed Singh at the Congress Bhavan here.
Inner Manipur constituency will go to polls on April 19.
MENAFN17042024000231011071ID1108106603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.