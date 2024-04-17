Explore Fine Dining, Family Fun, and Friend-Filled Feasts with Dubai Food Festival's Foodie Experiences

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 April 2024 – Get ready to uncover hidden gems, indulge in exquisite flavours, and immerse yourself in a realm where each meal is a masterpiece as the much-awaited Foodie Experiences, a highlight of Dubai Food Festival (DFF), makes its return to elevate the city's culinary scene to new heights. From hands-on cooking classes led by renowned experts to collaborative four hand dinners showcasing the synergy between international and local chefs, this series promises to delight every palate and deepen your love for food.



Running throughout DFF from Friday 19 April to Sunday 12 May, Foodie Experiences will shine a spotlight on a new experience each week, guaranteeing a captivating and diverse journey through Dubai's culinary scene and giving fresh perspective.



During week one (19-26 April), indulge in Fine Dining experiences featuring renowned chefs from acclaimed venues. These include Four Hands Dinners at Asil featuring a fusion of Greek and Arabesque cuisines and an exquisite eight-course dinner showcasing Mediterranean and Lebanese flavours by Executive Chef Sonu Koithara x Chef Greg Malouf at Raia Restaurant & Lounge; a Chef’s Table at Alici featuring the finest caviar selections; Tasting Menus at Belcanto and Il Borro Tuscan Bistro completed with exclusive wine pairings; a Pastry Masterclass at Josette; and an Experiential Dining Event celebrating an eight-course secret menu of mushrooms and South American flavours at Seva Table with Chef Kiki. Culinary Collaborations from Chef Kuv x Chef Andrea x Chef Esteban at 25h Hotel featuring experimental Latin Fusion cuisine, gourmet pizzas presented by Bussola Pizzeria x award-winning Chef Davide Civitiello, an exquisite blend of French, Italian and Greek culinary mastery as Chef Nathan x Chef Emanuele team up at Arabian Ranches, and a unique fine dining event at Time Out Market with Chef Alex x Chef Helio.



In week two (27 April - 4 May), gather your loved ones for eight days of family-friendly dining adventures including kids’ experiences like a pastry masterclass at Accents Restaurant and Terrace featuring cookie decoration and energy ball lollipop making, pizza-making at Boardwalk and a fun-filled gimbap masterclass at Hoe Lee Kow; Experiential Dining Event at Gourmet by Design showcasing diverse flavours of Africa; Tasting Menus at Mirzam - coffee spice tasting and coffee x chocolate; Masterclasses at Shang Palace, and at Slice Restaurant building your own healthy bowl, and an Emirati Gastronomy masterclass at Arabian Tea House; Culinary Collaborations from Chef Dragan x Chef Milan as they offer an unforgettable Balkan dining experience at 21 Grams.



In week three (5-12 May), the culinary scene will shift its focus to couples and friends, offering an even more tantalising array of experiences. Enjoy Experiential Dining Events at 11 Woodfire featuring a four-course menu and a kitchen tour of the restaurant, Girl & The Goose showcasing a five-course culinary journey through Central America and the world, Hoi An featuring succulent crab dishes, and Koko Bay offering a serene beachfront culinary experience - and even food tours in Karama from Chef Dragon and Chef Haya in both Karama and Deira, each offering its own flavourful journey; Four Hands Dinner at Trader Vic's Souk Madinat featuring Caribbean-inspired dishes and beverages, and an unforgettable dining adventure curated by Chef Mohamed Orfali & Chef Tristin Farmer; Culinary Collaborations from Chef Akmal x SALT at Museum of the Future, Chef Kuv x Chef Riad promising a fusion of Middle Eastern and Levantine cooking at 25h Hotel, and Dibba Bay Restaurant highlighting Chef Hattem Mattar’s live fire cooking and local oysters; Tasting Menus at Duo Gastrobar and Salero Tapas & Bodega, alongside Couqley French Brasserie Downtown presenting its very own Escargot Festival; Enjoy diverse masterclasses with dim sum creation at The Noodle House, Thai cooking at The Thai Kitchen, coffee masterclasses at Southpour, and kimchi-making at Hoe Lee Kow; and a Chef’s Table at Time Out Market with Chef Reif presenting a curated dinner paired with exclusive beverages.



So, whether you're in the mood for fine dining, family-friendly fun, or a cozy outing with friends, Foodie Experiences has it all.For more information, visit

This year, get ready for an unforgettable culinary journey as Dubai hosts an epic celebration of the city's vibrant dining scene until Sunday 12 May 2024. Spanning 23 delectable days, DFF is bringing the city's diverse cuisines to life through an exciting array of activations, special menus, events, competitions, and more. Whether you crave authentic Emirati flavours, homegrown concepts, international fine dining, or family-friendly hotspots, DFF promises delicious experiences for every age, palate, and budget. Now in its 11th edition, DFF 2024 features returning favourites such as Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, Beach Canteen, and 10 Dirham Dish, alongside the all-new Chef’s Menu and Gault&Millau’s inaugural Culinary Innovators.

Foodie Experiences Participating Chefs and Restaurants:



Week 1 – Fine Dining Experiences

Four Hands Dinners

Asil - Step into the orient

Raia Restaurant & Lounge - Executive Chef Sonu Koithara x Chef Greg Malouf

Chef’s Table

Alici

Tasting Menus

Belcanto

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

Masterclasses

Josette

Experiential Dining

Seva Table with Chef Kiki

Culinary Collaborations

25h Hotel - Chef Kuv x Chef Andrea x Chef Esteban

Chef Nathan x Chef Emanuele

Bussola Pizzeria

TimeOut Market - Chef Alex x Chef Helio

Katsuya x Yamanote

Week 2 – Family Experiences

Kids Experiences

Accents Restaurant and Terrace

Boardwalk

Hoe Lee Kow

Tasting Menus

Mirzam - Coffee Spice Tasting

Mirzam - Coffee x Chocolate

Masterclasses

Shang Palace

Slice Restaurant

Arabian Tea House

Experiential Dining

Gourmet by Design

Konjiki Hototogisu

Culinary Collaborations

21 Grams - Chef Dragan x Chef Milan

Week 3 – Couples and Friends Experiences

Four Hands Dinners

Chef Mohamed Orfali x Chef Tristin Farmer

Trader Vic's Souk Madinat

Chef’s Table

Time Out Market x Chef Reif

Tasting Menus

Couqley French Brasserie Downtown

Duo Gastrobar

Salero Tapas & Bodega

Masterclasses

The Noodle House

The Thai Kitchen

Southpour

Hoe Lee Kow

Experiential Dining

11 Woodfire

Girl & The Goose

Hoi An

Koko Bay

Food Tour in Karama & Deira with Chef Haya

Food Tour in Karama with Chef Dragon

Culinary Collaborations

Chef Akmal x SALT at Museum of the Future

25h Hotel - Chef Kuv x Chef Riad

Dibba Bay Restaurant - Chef Hattem Mattar





MENAFN17042024006689014967ID1108106144