Explore Fine Dining, Family Fun, and Friend-Filled Feasts with Dubai Food Festival's Foodie Experiences

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 April 2024 – Get ready to uncover hidden gems, indulge in exquisite flavours, and immerse yourself in a realm where each meal is a masterpiece as the much-awaited Foodie Experiences, a highlight of Dubai Food Festival (DFF), makes its return to elevate the city's culinary scene to new heights. From hands-on cooking classes led by renowned experts to collaborative four hand dinners showcasing the synergy between international and local chefs, this series promises to delight every palate and deepen your love for food.
Running throughout DFF from Friday 19 April to Sunday 12 May, Foodie Experiences will shine a spotlight on a new experience each week, guaranteeing a captivating and diverse journey through Dubai's culinary scene and giving fresh perspective.
During week one (19-26 April), indulge in Fine Dining experiences featuring renowned chefs from acclaimed venues. These include Four Hands Dinners at Asil featuring a fusion of Greek and Arabesque cuisines and an exquisite eight-course dinner showcasing Mediterranean and Lebanese flavours by Executive Chef Sonu Koithara x Chef Greg Malouf at Raia Restaurant & Lounge; a Chef’s Table at Alici featuring the finest caviar selections; Tasting Menus at Belcanto and Il Borro Tuscan Bistro completed with exclusive wine pairings; a Pastry Masterclass at Josette; and an Experiential Dining Event celebrating an eight-course secret menu of mushrooms and South American flavours at Seva Table with Chef Kiki. Culinary Collaborations from Chef Kuv x Chef Andrea x Chef Esteban at 25h Hotel featuring experimental Latin Fusion cuisine, gourmet pizzas presented by Bussola Pizzeria x award-winning Chef Davide Civitiello, an exquisite blend of French, Italian and Greek culinary mastery as Chef Nathan x Chef Emanuele team up at Arabian Ranches, and a unique fine dining event at Time Out Market with Chef Alex x Chef Helio.
In week two (27 April - 4 May), gather your loved ones for eight days of family-friendly dining adventures including kids’ experiences like a pastry masterclass at Accents Restaurant and Terrace featuring cookie decoration and energy ball lollipop making, pizza-making at Boardwalk and a fun-filled gimbap masterclass at Hoe Lee Kow; Experiential Dining Event at Gourmet by Design showcasing diverse flavours of Africa; Tasting Menus at Mirzam - coffee spice tasting and coffee x chocolate; Masterclasses at Shang Palace, and at Slice Restaurant building your own healthy bowl, and an Emirati Gastronomy masterclass at Arabian Tea House; Culinary Collaborations from Chef Dragan x Chef Milan as they offer an unforgettable Balkan dining experience at 21 Grams.
In week three (5-12 May), the culinary scene will shift its focus to couples and friends, offering an even more tantalising array of experiences. Enjoy Experiential Dining Events at 11 Woodfire featuring a four-course menu and a kitchen tour of the restaurant, Girl & The Goose showcasing a five-course culinary journey through Central America and the world, Hoi An featuring succulent crab dishes, and Koko Bay offering a serene beachfront culinary experience - and even food tours in Karama from Chef Dragon and Chef Haya in both Karama and Deira, each offering its own flavourful journey; Four Hands Dinner at Trader Vic's Souk Madinat featuring Caribbean-inspired dishes and beverages, and an unforgettable dining adventure curated by Chef Mohamed Orfali & Chef Tristin Farmer; Culinary Collaborations from Chef Akmal x SALT at Museum of the Future, Chef Kuv x Chef Riad promising a fusion of Middle Eastern and Levantine cooking at 25h Hotel, and Dibba Bay Restaurant highlighting Chef Hattem Mattar’s live fire cooking and local oysters; Tasting Menus at Duo Gastrobar and Salero Tapas & Bodega, alongside Couqley French Brasserie Downtown presenting its very own Escargot Festival; Enjoy diverse masterclasses with dim sum creation at The Noodle House, Thai cooking at The Thai Kitchen, coffee masterclasses at Southpour, and kimchi-making at Hoe Lee Kow; and a Chef’s Table at Time Out Market with Chef Reif presenting a curated dinner paired with exclusive beverages.
So, whether you're in the mood for fine dining, family-friendly fun, or a cozy outing with friends, Foodie Experiences has it all.For more information, visit
This year, get ready for an unforgettable culinary journey as Dubai hosts an epic celebration of the city's vibrant dining scene until Sunday 12 May 2024. Spanning 23 delectable days, DFF is bringing the city's diverse cuisines to life through an exciting array of activations, special menus, events, competitions, and more. Whether you crave authentic Emirati flavours, homegrown concepts, international fine dining, or family-friendly hotspots, DFF promises delicious experiences for every age, palate, and budget. Now in its 11th edition, DFF 2024 features returning favourites such as Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, Beach Canteen, and 10 Dirham Dish, alongside the all-new Chef’s Menu and Gault&Millau’s inaugural Culinary Innovators.
Foodie Experiences Participating Chefs and Restaurants:
Week 1 – Fine Dining Experiences
Four Hands Dinners
Asil - Step into the orient
Raia Restaurant & Lounge - Executive Chef Sonu Koithara x Chef Greg Malouf
Chef’s Table
Alici
Tasting Menus
Belcanto
Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
Masterclasses
Josette
Experiential Dining
Seva Table with Chef Kiki
Culinary Collaborations
25h Hotel - Chef Kuv x Chef Andrea x Chef Esteban
Chef Nathan x Chef Emanuele
Bussola Pizzeria
TimeOut Market - Chef Alex x Chef Helio
Katsuya x Yamanote
Week 2 – Family Experiences
Kids Experiences
Accents Restaurant and Terrace
Boardwalk
Hoe Lee Kow
Tasting Menus
Mirzam - Coffee Spice Tasting
Mirzam - Coffee x Chocolate
Masterclasses
Shang Palace
Slice Restaurant
Arabian Tea House
Experiential Dining
Gourmet by Design
Konjiki Hototogisu
Culinary Collaborations
21 Grams - Chef Dragan x Chef Milan
Week 3 – Couples and Friends Experiences
Four Hands Dinners
Chef Mohamed Orfali x Chef Tristin Farmer
Trader Vic's Souk Madinat
Chef’s Table
Time Out Market x Chef Reif
Tasting Menus
Couqley French Brasserie Downtown
Duo Gastrobar
Salero Tapas & Bodega
Masterclasses
The Noodle House
The Thai Kitchen
Southpour
Hoe Lee Kow
Experiential Dining
11 Woodfire
Girl & The Goose
Hoi An
Koko Bay
Food Tour in Karama & Deira with Chef Haya
Food Tour in Karama with Chef Dragon
Culinary Collaborations
Chef Akmal x SALT at Museum of the Future
25h Hotel - Chef Kuv x Chef Riad
Dibba Bay Restaurant - Chef Hattem Mattar
MENAFN17042024006689014967ID1108106144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.