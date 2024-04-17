Heatwave Conditions Prevail In Telangana, Yellow Alert Issued

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Telangana with maximum temperature crossing 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Nidamanoor in Nalgonda was the hottest place with the maximum temperature reaching 44.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Ayyagaripalle and Garla in Mahabubabad district, Munagala in Suryapet, Nampalle in Nalgonda and Aswapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district were the second-hottest places with maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius.

The Hyderabad Met Office has issued a yellow alert for several districts over the next four days as maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts on April 18, and in isolated pockets in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts on April 19.

The Met Office has also forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places over Telangana in the next five days.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the weather turned pleasant towards the evening as there were light rains at isolated places. Cloudy weather with winds provided relief to people from the sweltering heat.