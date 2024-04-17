Attack On Chernihiv: German Ambassador Calls On Other Countries To Provide Ukraine With Patriots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger called this morning's missile attack on Chernihiv a terror of the civilian population and called on other countries to provide additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

He announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"Another morning in Ukraine with air raids and rocket attacks. Eleven dead, many injured in an attack on Chernihiv. Russia is terrorizing the civilian population. More air defense is needed. Germany supplies an additional patriot system. Other partners must follow," Jaeger said.

Death toll from Russian attack on Chernihiv rises to 13

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the number of those killed in the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv had increased to 13 and the number of the injured had risen to 60.

On April 13, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would deliver a third Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz personally informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about this in a phone call on the same day.