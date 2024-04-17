Working Hours Of King Hussein Bridge Amended-PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, April 17 (Petra) - Bridges Security Department at the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the amended working hours of King Hussein Bridge, starting from 22 to 29 April.

In a statement Wednesday, the department said the bridge's movement will return to normal as is currently implemented, adding that the border crossing will operate from 7:30 am to 6 pm as of Monday, April 30th.



The department called on all travelers heading to the West Bank to arrive to the bridge one hour ahead of its closure time.

