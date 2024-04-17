CARC Urges Travelers To Confirm Reservations Amid Weather-Induced Flight Disruptions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) - In response to recent weather disturbances affecting certain Arab Gulf countries, the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) issued a directive urging travelers to proactively liaise with airlines regarding their flight reservations.Chief Commissioner of CARC, Haitham Misto, emphasized the importance of confirming flight times and checking for any rescheduled flights amidst the ongoing weather-related disruptions.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Wednesday, Misto underscored the necessity of this measure given the cancellation or date changes of some flights to and from Jordan due to the prevailing weather conditions in the region.Airports in Dubai have advised travelers to refrain from visiting the airport unless absolutely necessary due to the unprecedented weather circumstances.Delays in flight schedules and continuous diversions of several flights have also been reported.