56 Deaths Recorded In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 17 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported 56 deaths and 89 injuries in 24 hours due to 6 massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.According to the Ministry's daily statistical report, marking the 194th day of Israeli aggression against Gaza, many victims remain trapped under the rubble or on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.The death toll since the commencement of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 has reached a devastating figure, with 33,899 fatalities recorded and 76,664 individuals left injured, as confirmed by the Ministry.