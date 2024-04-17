President Of Philippines Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Republic of thePhilippines has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on hisre-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews , the letter reads asfollows:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the Philippine Government and the Filipino people,I convey my warmest felicitations to you on your re-election asPresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you every success as you continue the important tasks ofmaintaining peace and stability, and achieving progressive growthand prosperity for the Azerbaijani nation.

I wish to reaffirm my commitment to fostering closer bilateralrelations between the Philippines and Azerbaijan as we continue towork together in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of ourpeoples.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highestconsideration.

Sincerely,

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos

President of the Republic of the Philippines"