(MENAFN) In preparation for the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Allied landing in Normandy, France has extended an invitation to a Russian delegation, albeit without President Vladimir Putin, as tensions persist over the Ukraine conflict. The Liberation Mission organizing committee made the announcement, highlighting the significance of the event in marking the pivotal moment of D-Day, which played a crucial role in the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.



The decision to exclude President Putin from the ceremony stems from diplomatic considerations related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. While the gesture of inviting a Russian delegation underscores France's commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels, it also reflects the delicate balance between historical remembrance and contemporary geopolitical realities.



President Putin's absence from the ceremony marks a departure from past commemorations, such as the 70th anniversary of D-Day in 2014, where he was in attendance despite strained relations with Western powers following the Crimea annexation and the conflict in Ukraine. However, France's decision signals a shift in approach, aligning with broader European sentiments regarding Russia's involvement in regional conflicts.



Despite the diplomatic tensions, France has opted for lower-level representation from Moscow at this year's event, recognizing the importance of acknowledging Russia's role in the Allied victory while acknowledging the need to address contemporary geopolitical challenges. The decision reflects France's commitment to historical remembrance while navigating complex diplomatic relations in the present day.



As preparations for the D-Day anniversary continue, France's approach to engaging with Russia underscores the delicate balance between honoring historical alliances and addressing contemporary geopolitical tensions. The event serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Allied forces and the enduring importance of international cooperation in preserving peace and stability.

